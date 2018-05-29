Gardai are following a "definite line of enquiry" after a woman was left on the side of the road following a hit-and-run on Monday.

Gardai following 'definite line of enquiry' as they investigate hit-and-run involving female dog walker

Pam Livingstone (59), from Gorey, Co Wexford, was out walking her dog at 7.30am yesterday when she was hit by a vehicle in the Millands area.

No arrests have been made to date but a garda spokeswoman said they are following a definite line of enquiry. They are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone who has information to contact Gorey gardaí on 053 - 9430690.

Ms Livingstone suffered a number of serious injuries, including broken bones. She was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

It is understood she was left at the scene for almost an hour before she was found. "This was absolutely disgraceful," one friend of the woman's family said.

"She was left there untreated for all that time because the driver refused to stop. This could have been a life-threatening incident, yet the driver left the scene and did nothing about it. "Whoever did this was should take a hard look in the mirror."

Online Editors