Gangster who fled jail in helicopter is caught

France's most wanted gangster has been caught three months after he pulled off a spectacular jailbreak in a helicopter that landed in his prison courtyard.

France's most wanted gangster has been caught three months after he pulled off a spectacular jailbreak in a helicopter that landed in his prison courtyard.

Redoine Faïd (46), a career criminal dubbed the "jailbreak king" and who has compared himself to Scarface, was arrested along with four others in a dawn raid in a housing estate in the Oise region north or Paris.

Dozens of masked police also seized his brother Rachid and two of the gangster's nephews were arrested along with the apartment's landlady, according to police sources. Two guns were found in the flat, while two other alleged accomplices were arrested during a raid in the Paris region, sources said.

Faïd, who previously escaped from prison in 2013 before being captured six weeks later, had been serving a 25-year term over a botched 2010 heist in which a policewoman was killed.

In his latest, audacious escape on July 1, two men posing as flight-school students forced a helicopter instructor at gunpoint to fly them to the jail where he landed in the courtyard.

The two black-clad men armed with assault rifles then jumped out and set off smoke bombs before breaking into the visiting room, where Faïd was meeting with his brother.

The wardens, who were unarmed, fled and raised the alarm. But within 10 minutes Faïd had fled, to applause from fellow inmates.

The helicopter was found shortly afterwards in a suburb northeast of Paris.

Irish Independent