A jailed gangster in France has escaped prison after being picked up by helicopter, according to local media.

Gangster escapes French jail by helicopter with help of three armed accomplices

Three armed accomplices extracted Redoine Faid from the Seine-et-Marne prison, near Paris, late on Sunday morning, Le Parisien reported.

They landed in Gonesse, a northeastern suburb of the French capital, before reportedly continuing their escape by car.

Authorities later found a burnt out black Renault suspected of being the getaway car in Aulnay-sous-Bois, another suburb of Paris.

The assailants are thought to have changed vehicles, continuing their escape in a van, according to Le Parisien.

Jean-François Forget, secretary general of the country's Penitentiary Union, said the detainee “was in an isolation ward, but had no special surveillance measures”.

He added the helicopter was registered in Belgium.

Faid has previously launched an audacious jail break in April 2013, using explosives to blast through five prison doors, taking four prison wardens hostage, and escaping in two getaway cars.

He was re-arrested on a European warrant the following month after being found hiding in a B&B.

Last year, he was sentenced on appeal to 25 years in prison for masterminding a failed 2010 robbery, which claimed the life of a policewoman.

Independent News Service