Gang stole performance-enhancing drugs and made millions selling them to athletes

In one raid, officers found 850 injectable doses of erythropoietin (EPO), the largest amount seized to date across Europe.

A nurse at a public hospital in Cadiz in southern Spain stole more than 5,000 doses of EPO over a 10-year period, police said. Other members of the gang sold the drug to at least 250 athletes in Spain and in other countries across Europe online.

Spain has long been an attractive place to train for athletes, and those involved competed at national and international level in a variety of sports including cycling and triathlon, the Civil Guard said.

No names were disclosed but a police source said there were no "star athletes" involved.

EPO is a hormone naturally produced by the kidney that stimulates the bone marrow to produce more red blood cells. The resulting rise in red cells increases the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood.

Used in the treatment of anaemia, it is banned from sports because it is believed to enhance performance.

A source from the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport (AEPSAD) said: "This operation started from a tip-off from the intelligence services who are involved in the fight against doping. This gang must have made millions over the years. What is the worst thing about this case is that the drug was stolen for years from a public hospital and sold over the internet at the expense of the public."

Investigators from AEPSAD will examine the police evidence to see if any athletes should face charges. If convicted of using the banned substance, they could face fines and bans.

Most of the athletes who bought the drug from the gang paid in bitcoins and sent orders on encrypted messenger services.

The drug was dispatched using courier services and accompanied by ice packs that were intended to give the clients a "false impression" of pharmaceutical-grade safety, police said. However, one former professional cyclist would regularly travel almost 2,000km from his home in central Europe to Barcelona to pick up the drug in person.

Six people, including five Spaniards and one Slovenian national who lived in Barcelona, were arrested.

None have been named but all of them will appear in court to face charges of committing crimes against public health and being part of a criminal organisation.

The Civil Guard identified seven websites which advertised different anabolic steroid products and EPO without any type of health control.

Police blocked a series of bank accounts in Austria, Slovakia and Cyprus containing €800,000 and seized €70,000 in cash. (© Daily Telegraph)

