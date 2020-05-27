Gang of 26 arrested in connection with Essex truck deaths

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

Police in France and Belgium have arrested 26 suspects as part of an investigation into human trafficking across Europe that was prompted by the discovery of 39 bodies in a lorry container in England.

The 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a container parked at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, on October 23 last year.

An inquest heard that their medical cause of death was asphyxia and hyperthermia - a lack of oxygen and overheating - in an enclosed space.

Europol, the European Union's law enforcement agency, set up an information-sharing operational task force following the discovery in Essex, and yesterday it announced a series of arrests.

On Tuesday, houses in Paris and the Brussels area were searched, with 13 people arrested in France and 13 in Belgium, Europol said.

Those detained are suspected of being part of a criminal organisation trafficking Vietnamese nationals through Belgium and France to the UK.

Seized

Europol said 21 migrants had been found and taken to safety, and three vehicles were seized, along with cash and electronic equipment.

The suspects are believed to have hidden their victims before routing them towards their final destination across the English Channel, the agency said.

Europol said it was likely that the network had transported up to several dozen people every day for several months.

The suspected smugglers face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to €150,000 per identified victim.

Earlier this year, Maurice Robinson, a 25-year-old lorry driver from Co Armagh, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people.

He also admitted to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.

Haulier Ronan Hughes (40), from Silverstream, Tyholland, Co Monaghan, was alleged to be the ringleader of the operation that led to the death of the migrants.

Irish Independent