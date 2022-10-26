Game designers and IT professionals as young as 24 are part of Russia’s high-precision cruise-missile unit

An investigation has uncovered the secretive military unit of young engineers behind the Kremlin’s high-precision cruise missile attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

Game designers, engineers and IT professionals as young as 24 have helped orchestrate the Kremlin’s deadly strikes, open-source investigators from Bellingcat revealed on Monday night.

Bellingcat’s Christo Grozev spent almost six months parsing through employment data from Russia’s black market and tracking phone calls between graduates from Russia’s leading military engineering schools.

“Phone metadata shows contacts between these individuals and their superiors spiked shortly before many of the high-precision Russian cruise-missile strikes that have killed hundreds and deprived millions in Ukraine of access to electricity and heating,” Bellingcat said.

The unit, which has at least 33 members working from secure command centres in Moscow and St Petersburg, is known as the Main Computation Centre of the General Staff, or GVT. Its role in Russia’s missile attacks was not previously known to the public.

The young engineers identified by investigative journalism group Bellingcat appear to come from military engineering backgrounds as well as civilian jobs in IT and computer science.

Engineers claimed they had regular jobs.

“Some had prior military service as navy captains or ship engineers. Others had prior civilian work experience as corporate IT specialists or game designers,” Bellingcat said.

The unit appears to consist of three smaller teams of about 10 engineers each, with each team responsible for different cruise missiles launched from the air, ground or sea.



