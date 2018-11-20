One person has died and dozens have been injured after a landslide derailed a commuter train travelling to Barcelona.

One person has died and dozens have been injured after a landslide derailed a commuter train travelling to Barcelona.

Gallery: At least one dead as train carrying 150 passengers derails in Barcelona

The regional civil protection agency said two train cars from a convoy of six went off the tracks at 6.15am near Vacarisses, around 45 kilometres northwest of Barcelona.

A landslide collides with a passenger train, near Vacarisses, some 45 kilometers northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Nov. 20, 2018. One person died and dozens were injured Tuesday after a landslide derailed a commuter train traveling toward Barcelona, Spanish authorities said. (Anti-radar Catalunya via AP) Firefighters and emergency workers stand by the derailed cars of a commuter train that went off the tracks near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Authorities in Spain say one person has died and six have been slightly injured when a landslide derailed the commuter train traveling toward Barcelona early on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Emergency workers at the scene of an accident after a passenger train collided with a landslide, near Vacarisses, some 45 kilometers northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Nov. 20, 2018. One person died and dozens were injured Tuesday after a landslide derailed a commuter train traveling toward Barcelona, Spanish authorities said. (Anti-radar Catalunya via AP) Firefighters and emergency workers stand by the derailed cars of a commuter train that went off the tracks near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Authorities in Spain say one person has died and six have been slightly injured when a landslide derailed the commuter train traveling toward Barcelona early on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A passenger train after a collision with a landslide, near Vacarisses, some 45 kilometers northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Nov. 20, 2018. One person died and dozens were injured Tuesday after a landslide derailed a commuter train traveling toward Barcelona, Spanish authorities said. (Anti-radar Catalunya via AP) Police and railroad workers look at the derailed cars of a commuter train that went off the tracks near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Authorities in Spain say one person has died and six have been slightly injured when a landslide derailed the commuter train traveling toward Barcelona early on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Rescue workers carry the body of a victim in a stretcher after a commuter train derailed between Terrassa and Manresa, outside Barcelona, Spain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea Firefighters, police and other officials survey the scene after a commuter train derailed between Terrassa and Manresa, outside Barcelona, Spain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea Rescue workers survey the scene after a commuter train derailed between Terrassa and Manresa, outside Barcelona, Spain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea Rescue workers remove the body of a victim after a commuter train derailed between Terrassa and Manresa, outside Barcelona, Spain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea Rescue workers survey the scene after a commuter train derailed between Terrassa and Manresa, outside Barcelona, Spain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Spanish railway operator spokesman Antonio Carmona has told local media heavy rain in the area over the past few days could have caused the landslide.

Firefighters and emergency workers evacuated 131 commuters and sent five of the 41 people injured to hospital, according to the agency.

Recent downpours have battered Spain. A woman died on Sunday after a river flooded its banks in the northwestern Galicia region.

And on Monday, huge waves swept away the balconies of a sea-side apartment building on the Canary island of Tenerife.

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim in a stretcher after a commuter train derailed between Terrassa and Manresa, outside Barcelona, Spain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

The heavy rains have also caused travel disruption and damage to farmland across the country.

Reuters