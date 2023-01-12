G7 oil price cap costs Russian president Vladimir Putin's regime €160m per day

The price cap on Russian oil imposed by the G7 group of nations is costing the Kremlin about € 160m a day.

Russia’s earnings from fossil fuel exports fell 17pc in December, to the lowest level since the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report from the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

The cost to Vladimir Putin’s regime will rise to about €278m a day when the EU’s ban on refined oil imports comes into force on February 5. Russia is still making an estimated €638m a day from exporting fossil fuels but this is down from a high of €997m in March to May 2022. The EU, China, India, Turkey and Japan were the largest importers of Russian fossil fuels in the first week of January. Early rounds of sanctions mostly avoided blocking oil and natural gas shipments because the EU had been heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels to run its economy. The G7 nations came up with the price cap as a solution to avoid sharply higher energy prices. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)

