G7 oil price cap costs Russian president Vladimir Putin's regime €160m per day

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Chris Price

The price cap on Russian oil imposed by the G7 group of nations is costing the Kremlin about € 160m a day.

Russia’s earnings from fossil fuel exports fell 17pc in December, to the lowest level since the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report from the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

