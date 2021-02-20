G7 leaders vow to help poorer nations

Leaders of the G7 nations have promised to immunise the world’s neediest people against the coronavirus by giving money and precious vaccine doses to a UN-backed distribution effort.

However, under pressure over their vaccination campaigns at home, they were unwilling to say exactly how much they were willing to share with the developing world or when.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after their virtual meeting that fair distribution of vaccines was “an elementary question of fairness”.

But she added: “No vaccination appointment in Germany is going to be endangered.”

After their first meeting of the year – held remotely because of the pandemic – the leaders said they would accelerate global vaccine development and deployment and support “affordable and equitable access to vaccines” and treatments for Covid-19.

“This is a global pandemic and it’s no use one country being far ahead of another,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he opened the virtual summit with the leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. The UK holds the G7 presidency this year.

“We’ve got to move together,” Mr Johnson said, speaking from 10 Downing Street to the other leaders in their offices around the world.

“So one of the things that I know that colleagues will be wanting to do is to ensure that we distribute vaccines at cost around the world.”

Wealthy nations have snapped up hundreds of millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines, while some countries in the developing world have little or none.

The economic group’s leaders are eager to avoid looking greedy – and don’t want to cede the terrain of vaccine diplomacy to less democratic but countries such as China and Russia.

Mr Johnson, whose country has recorded almost 120,000 virus-related deaths, promised to give “the majority of any future surplus vaccines” to the UN-backed Covax effort to inoculate the world’s most vulnerable people.

But UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly said it was “difficult to say with any kind of certainty” when or how much Britain could donate.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a firmer target, saying Europe and the US should allocate up to 5pc of their current Covid-19 vaccine supplies to the poorest countries “very fast”.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Macron noted that Russia and China have been quick to offer doses of their own products to some African nations. As the African continent awaits delivery of doses through Covax, an African Union (AU) vaccines task force said it would be getting 300 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in May.

The AU has already secured 270 million doses from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for the continent which had a popu lation 1.3 billion .

Mr Macron said that “hundreds of millions of vaccines are being given in rich countries” while the vaccination effort in poor countries has barely started.

“It’s an unprecedented acceleration of global inequality and it’s politically unsustainable too because it’s paving the way for a war of influence over vaccines,” he said. “You can see the Chinese strategy, and the Russian strategy too.”

The French president’s office said his country was ready to hand over 5pc of its vaccine doses but would not provide exact numbers or a date.

The governments of Canada and European G7 nations are under pressure to speed up their domestic campaigns after being outpaced by Britain and the US.

Asked about Mr Macron’s proposal, Ms Merkel said that percentages and timing of donations had not been discussed.

