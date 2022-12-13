| 0.6°C Dublin

G7 considers more air defence for Ukraine as fighting rages

  • Russian missiles, artillery, drones batter Ukraine
  • Zelensky appeals to G7 for modern tanks, long-range arms
  • Zelensky seeks support for Global Peace Summit
  • Putin cancels annual year-end TV news conference
A member of the Ukrainian military cleans out dirt from a trench system at a position on the outskirts of Donetsk on December 11, 2022 in Donetsk, Ukraine. A large swath of Donetsk region has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia has tried to expand its control here since the February 24 invasion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Expand

Pavel Polityuk and Oleksandr Kozhukhar

Global economic powers pledged to beef up Kyiv's military capabilities with a focus on air defence, as Russian missiles, artillery and drones hammered targets in Ukraine with no end in sight to Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.

The Group of Seven promised to "meet Ukraine's urgent requirements" after President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for modern tanks, artillery and long-range weapons to counter Russia's devastating invasion.

