Fury at Italian football fan who slapped TV reporter’s bottom

An Italian football fan risks prosecution after slapping a female reporter on the backside on live television, sparking a national debate over “medieval” attitudes towards women.

The 45-year-old fan was leaving the stadium in the town of Empoli, Tuscany, at the weekend when he walked behind Greta Beccaglia as she was speaking live on television and smacked her on the bottom.

Other fans made sexist remarks towards the 27-year-old journalist, who made an official complaint to police and identified the fan from CCTV footage.

The man, a supporter of Fiorentina, who lost the Serie A match to Empoli, now faces charges of sexual violence.

“He slapped me really hard on my backside. It was really scary,” Ms Beccaglia said. “Then two other fans came along. One was talking about the game while the other stared at me and kept saying, ‘You’re so beautiful, you’re gorgeous’. I told him to stop it. But then he returned and he started to molest me.

"All this was caught on camera because I was live on TV, but, unfortunately, many women have to endure this sort of thing and no one gets to hear about it.”

The fan who allegedly slapped her has offered his apologies.

“It was absolutely not a sexist act,” he said in an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“We had lost the game and it was something I did in a moment of irritation. I would never have imagined that all this would happen. My lawyer is trying to contact her lawyer so I can make an official apology.”

Elisabetta Casellati, the leader of Italy’s upper house of parliament, said the fan responsible should be “prosecuted without hesitation”.

Compounding the indignation was the fact that the male presenter in the Toscana TV studio to whom Beccaglia was speaking appeared to brush off the incident.

“Don’t let them get to you,” said Giorgio Micheletti, before adding: “These experiences help you grow.”

Some Italian football fans were still stuck in the Middle Ages, commented La Repubblica newspaper.

Sandro Bennucci, president of the Tuscany Press Association, said: “It is intolerable that sexual molestation of this nature should happen to someone who was just doing their job.”

Although progress has been made in recent decades, nearly a third of Italian women say they have experienced sexual or physical violence.

