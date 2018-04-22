Further woe for Munster fans as Air France strike hits supporters

Munster fans will face further woe tomorrow with Air France strike action to hit supporters heading home after seeing their side lose to Racing 92 today.

The industrial action will hit 25pc of the airline's flights and tomorrow's 10.15am flight from Bordeaux to Paris is among those affected.

This was being used by several travelling supporters who intended to catch a connecting flights to Ireland. Some supporters have been moved to a later flight from Bordeaux tomorrow afternoon. However, it remains unclear how many supporters have been hit.

Many fans were only made aware of the travel disruption after seeing their side lose 27-22 to Parisian side Racing 92. When they attempted to check in they were told: “Your flight from Paris Charles de Gaule to Dublin was cancelled and you have been rebooked on another flight. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The airline's website then made them aware of the new flight details. In a statement the airline apologised to passengers and warned industrial action will take place tomorrow and Tuesday.

It expects 25pc of scheduled flights tomorrow will not operate. However, this will cause disruption for travelling fans. “Due to several Air France staff unions call for strike for Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 April 2018, our flight schedule will be disrupted these days.

“If you are booked on a flight departing on the dates mentioned above, we now offer rebooking options at no extra cost, no matter the fare.

“If you have a valid Air France ticket, issued on or before 05 April, for a flight operated by Air France or Joon on 23 or 24 April, you can postpone your trip until 30 April 2018.”

Many supporters had already seen their travel plans hit by a rail dispute that has brought rolling strike action. As a consequence, supporters from both teams attending today’s game avoided rail use because they were concerned about reliability. The airline said it will contact affected passengers and they are being advised to not travel the airport if they are affected.

Online Editors