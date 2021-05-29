Fugitive who was hiding in Ireland for 13 years while wanted for murder tracked down after contacting his relatives

A LITHUANIAN man who was hiding out in Ireland for 13 years while wanted for murder was tracked down after contacting his relatives back home following a death in his family.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Marius Civinskas (37) was living in Ireland under a false identity when he was placed on Europol’s Most Wanted List in relation to the murder of an associate shot dead in Lithuania in 2006.

Civinskas, who denies the murder, was eventually tracked down to Cork in 2019 where he had started a family.

He has since been extradited back to Lithuania where he is currently on trial for murder.

It can be revealed that Civinskas, who had no criminal record in Ireland, was tracked down after he contacted his family by phone back in Lithuania.

“His mother had died back home and he wanted to talk to his relatives,” a source said.

“He also said he was tired of hiding and was thinking of going to the

gardai before he was caught.

“He started a new life in Ireland under the false identity and had a wife and three Irish children.”

Civinskas had spent 13 years in Ireland without detection until he contacted his family back home.

He is accused in relation to the murder of his pal Raimondas Simkus (28) who was fatally shot in Planaga on the west coast of Lithuania on April 3, 2006.

His trial is currently underway in Lithuania in connection with the killing, but he says he is innocent.

“I consider myself innocent,” he said.

Civinskas added that he went on the run because he was in shock and he “knew how the police worked at the time”.

He described Simkus as his “best friend” and said the accusations against him were untrue.

Simkus was shot following a row between two groups of men who had met up to settle a dispute.

It is alleged that the dispute became heated and Civinskas pulled out a sawn off rifle and opened fire, hitting Simkus.

The two men were friends and on the same side and one theory put forward by police is that Civinskas accidentally shot his friend when he alleged opened fire.

The trial has been ongoing since January and has heard from several witnesses who were present.

The witnesses have said they can remember meeting up due to a dispute but can’t remember what happened when Simkus was shot.

Lithuanian authorities have had difficulty tracking down other people who were present when the shooting took place.

The court also heard from Simkus’s partner who was pregnant when he was shot and only learned after his death that he had another partner and children.

The murder trial has been delayed a number of times due to trouble tracking down witnesses and other witnesses falling ill.

It was adjourned over a month ago but is set to resume on Thursday and is understood to

be reaching its final stages.

Civinskas was put on Europol’s European Most Wanted List in December 2016 and gardai issued an appeal for information in finding him that same month.

He was arrested in Cork in May 2019 and extradited to Lithuania in August 2020.

