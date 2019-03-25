Fugitive speedboat killer to face court this week

Fugitive speedboat killer Jack Shepherd will appear in court in Georgia on Tuesday, where he is unlikely to fight extradition back to the UK.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to six years in jail in his absence for the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown, 24, on a champagne-fuelled first date when his speedboat overturned in the River Thames.

He went on the run while facing trial over the death of Ms Brown, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, who plunged into the icy water in December 2015.

Shepherd is currently in prison in Tbilisi after handing himself in to the authorities last month.

Jack Shepherd, who went on the run last year after killing a woman in a speedboat crash on the River Thames, is escorted by police officers in Tbilisi, Georgia January 23, 2019 in this still image taken from IMEDI TV footage. IMEDI TV/via REUTERS

His lawyer, Tariel Kakabadze, said Shepherd is likely to agree to extradition back to the UK, although a final decision will be made on Tuesday.

He said: "He wants to participate in a UK court hearing. If he stays in Georgia he will not be able to. He wants to give information to the judges and be present in court."

Mr Kakabadze believes Shepherd could return to the UK as early as this week.

Web designer Shepherd, originally from Exeter, may seek certain "reassurances" before agreeing to the request, which was sent to the Georgian authorities by the Home Office, the lawyer suggested.

The family of Charlotte Brown, (left to right) father Graham Brown, sister Katie and mother Roz Wicken, who died following a speedboat crash on the River Thames, arrive at Portcullis House, London, to meet the Home Secretary Sajid Javid. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Shepherd has been given permission to appeal against his manslaughter conviction.

Undated handout file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of the speedboat owned by Web designer Jack Shepherd who was found guilty of killing his date, Charlotte Brown, in an accident on the Thames Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Undated handout file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Charlotte Brown who died after a speedboat crash. Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

