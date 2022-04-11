Frustrated Putin puts new general in charge of failing war on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin with General Alexander Dvornikov after he was awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation in 2016. Photo: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/via Reuters

Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander to take centralised control of the next phase of battle after its costly failures in the opening campaign and carnage for Ukrainian civilians.

However, US officials say one man will not make a difference in Moscow’s prospects.

Russia turned to General Alexander Dvornikov (60) one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and – according to US officials – a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other wars. Up to now, Russia had no central war commander on the ground.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said: “No appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.”

“This general will just be another author of crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians.”

“And the US, as I said before, is determined to do all that we can to support Ukrainians as they resist him and they resist the forces that he commands.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki echoed that thought.

“The reports we’re seeing of a change in military leadership and putting a general in charge who was responsible for the brutality and the atrocities we saw in Syria shows that there’s going to be a continuation of what we’ve already seen on the ground in Ukraine and that’s what we are expecting,” she said.

The decision to establish new battlefield leadership comes as Russia gears up for what is expected to be a large and more focused push to expand Russian control in Ukraine’s east and south, including the Donbas region, and follows a failed opening attempt in the north to conquer Kyiv, the capital.

Gen Dvornikov gained prominence while leading the Russian group of forces in Syria, where Moscow has waged a military campaign to shore up President Bashar Assad’s regime during a devastating civil war.

The general is a career military officer and has steadily risen through the ranks after starting as a platoon commander in 1982. He fought during the second war in Chechnya and took several top positions before being placed in charge of the Russian troops in Syria in 2015.

Under his command, Russian forces in Syria were known for crushing dissent in part by destroying cities, lobbing artillery and dropping what were often crudely made barrel bombs in sustained attacks that have displaced millions of Syrian civilians.

The United Nations says the more than decade-long war has killed more than 350,000 people.

In 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Gen Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards.

Lieutenant Colonel Fares al-Bayoush, a Syrian army defector, said that while the situation in Syria was different from Ukraine because the Russian military was fighting insurgent groups and not Ukraine’s professional army, he expects a similar “scorched-earth” strategy.

Lt-Col Al-Bayoush said he believed the aim of naming Gen Dvornikov as Ukraine war commander was to turn the war into “rapid battles” in several places at the same time.

“I expected him to use the scorched earth policy that was used in Syria,” he said, referring to Russian-backed attacks in Syria in which cities and towns were put under long sieges while being subjected to intense bombardment that left many people dead and caused wide destruction to infrastructure and residential areas.

“He has very good experience in this policy.”

“This commander is a war criminal,” he added.