Friend of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni among three killed in Rome shooting

Hero shot in face as he tackled gunman, preventing mass shooting

Italian police patrol in front of a bar where three people died after a man entered and started shooting in Rome on Sunday. Photo AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Expand

Nick Squires

An Italian businessman was hailed a hero last night for taking a bullet through the cheek as he tackled a gunman to put an end to a rare mass shooting.

Claudio Campiti (57) was engaged in his murderous assault on a residents’ association meeting near his home when a local travel agent dived on top of him and wrestled him to the ground.

