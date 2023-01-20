| -1.1°C Dublin

French workers revolt as President Macron digs heels in over pension reform plan

French CRS riot police group together during a demonstration by workers against the French government's pension reform plan. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier Expand

French CRS riot police group together during a demonstration by workers against the French government's pension reform plan. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Noemi Olive

French workers went on strike and joined marches across the country yesterday, halting trains and cutting electricity production in protest against government plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

The stoppages are a major test for President Emmanuel Macron, who said that his pension reform plan, which opinion polls show is hugely unpopular, was “just and responsible” and had to be carried out.

