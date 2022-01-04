French TV star Igor Bogdanoff dies with Covid days after twin brother Grichka

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72, just six days after that of his identical twin brother, Grichka. According to reports, both men died after succumbing to Covid-19 and were unvaccinated.

Born in 1949 and descended from European royalty, the Bogdanoffs first appeared on TV in 1979, presenting the TV show Temps X throughout the 1980s, which was one of the country’s first science fiction series.

They went on to appear on a number of science programmes, largely concerning science fiction and space.

The twins were well known for their prominent chins, lips and cheekbones, but always denied having had any plastic surgery.

Igor Bogdanoff’s family issued a statement via his agent reading: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.”

He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.

Grichka died last week surrounded by his family.

He was admitted to intensive care in a Paris hospital on December 15 after contracting Covid-19.

A source close to the Bogdanoff brothers said that neither Grichka or Igor had been vaccinated against coronavirus.

In 2001, Grichka and Igor were embroiled in a scandal nicknamed “The Bogdanoff affair”, where a series of papers penned by the brothers about what they believed happened during the Big Bang were published in reputable peer-reviewed scientific journals, despite a report later finding their theses held no scientific value.

In recent years, the Bogdanoff brothers had become popular figures in the cryptocurrency community and in 2020 appeared on the French version of The Masked Singer.