French right and left plot to make government difficult for re-elected Macron

The French far right and radical left can agree on one thing: they intend to deprive re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron of a parliamentary majority necessary to drive his agenda for the next five years.

Defeated hard-right contender Marine Le Pen – who achieved her party’s highest ever score of 42pc and 12 million votes – is taking a week off. Then it’s back on the stump, with all eyes on the French national assembly vote on June 12 with a run-off on June 19.

The ‘third man’ in Sunday’s vote, Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the radical France Unbowed Party, did not make Sunday’s ballot paper but was still ever-present.

The destination of his almost eight million votes in round one, totalling 22pc, was carefully studied by the number crunchers who concluded that they were influential in giving President Macron his 16-point win.

Mélelenchon said he was pleased Le Pen lost again but castigated Macron as the “most poorly supported French president” to win an election in recent times.

Minutes after results emerged on Sunday, Mélenchon called on the French to appoint him prime minister, a post from which he could use huge leverage against Macron.

Read More

Closer scrutiny of the weekend’s run-off and the Macron win suggests he will struggle to gain the clear legislative majority that French voters tend to bestow on presidents. The make-up of the new French parliament will shape what he can do between now and April 2027, when his term ends.

Macron, the political centrist, tacked to the right during his first term. In the final campaign fortnight – when he was head-to-head with Le Pen – he struggled to canvass left-wing voters. The new president eventually admitted he won in part because many leftists voted for him to exclude Le Pen from power.

If Macron cannot win his own parliamentary majority he will try to build a coalition with like-minded politicians. But he may be forced to begin what is known as “cohabitation” by picking a prime minister from the opposition, be it from far left or far right.

Under cohabitation, political relations are often tense. The president’s powers are severely curbed, retaining the lead on foreign policy, but ceding responsibility for most day-to-day home issues.

Back in 2002, the political fox and former president, Jacques Chirac, aligned the presidential and parliamentary terms. Since then voters have consistently handed a majority to the elected president.

But in round one of the presidential vote on April 10, more than half the votes went to far-right and hard-left candidates. Macron’s new Republic on the Move party has struggled to anchor itself at a grassroot level.

The only hope he may have is that his adversaries are at least equally divided.

Mélenchon has begun pressing for an unprecedented left-wing alliance with the Communist Party, the various Greens and the centre-left Socialists.

Negotiations are already under way with the Greens but there is widespread division among other leftist ranks on their next move.

The far right and centre right are equally divided and the factions will struggle to support Le Pen.

She is being challenged as far-right torch bearer by writer-turned-nationalist presidential challenger Eric Zemmour, who wants a “national union” of anti-Macron, nationalist forces emerging for the June votes.

Le Pen’s camp are cool on this and point to Zemmour’s poor 7pc showing in round one.

Things are not helped by the defection of Le Pen’s niece, Marion Marechal, to the Zemmour camp in the latter end of the election.

The survival of the centre-right Gaullist Les Républicains (LR) party is at stake after a dismal election when their candidate, Valérie Pécresse, did not poll enough to qualify for an election expenses rebate.

Now some LR kingpins talk of allying with the Macron camp while others are thinking far further right.