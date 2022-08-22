French prisoners enjoying kart racing put politicians in spin

Footage of inmates at a French prison kart racing around the compound’s courtyard has outraged politicians and led to a government inquiry.

The event, inspired by reality TV show Koh-Lanta, was hosted by French YouTuber Djibril Drame and pitted the inmates against prison guards.

Players were divided into three teams and each played for a local charity association of their choosing. The detainees involved were serving short sentences.

Mr Drame explained in the introduction of the 25-minute YouTube clip that the goal was to build a sense of community and cohesion.

“Why did we decide to film here? Quite simply to raise awareness among young people, and the less young. Every person here is here for a reason,” Mr Drame said. “The road to rehabilitation happens through time in prison.”

But for Eric Dupond-Moretti, the justice minister, the images of detainees racing around in the middle of the prison courtyard in the Paris suburb of Val-de-Marne, and playing tug-of-war over a pool, went a step too far.

“After the shocking images from Fresnes prison, I immediately ordered an investigation. The fight against recidivism happens through reintegration but certainly not through karting!” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Several local media outlets pointed out that the event, which was held in cooperation with the Fresnes prison administration, had received full approval from the ministry of justice.

The ministry responded by saying the proposal mentioned sports activities but did not disclose the full scale of the event.

Some politicians criticised the footage, with right-wing MP Eric Ciotti saying it showed a lack of respect for victims and families of the offenders. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

