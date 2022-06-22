French president Emmanuel Macron rejects prime minister’s offer to resign

Emmanuel Macron rejected the resignation of his embattled prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, as the French Conservatives ruled out a coalition with the “arrogant” president.

Mr Macron’s decision to keep his PM came as he pledged to seek “constructive solutions” in talks with opposition leaders at the Elysee Palace yesterday to avoid parliamentary gridlock.

Ms Borne (61) has faced strident opposition calls to resign since Mr Macron’s centrist alliance, Ensemble, failed to gain a majority in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

It won 244 seats, well short of the 289 needed for an overall majority, with turnout a record low of 46pc.

She has come under fire for fronting a lacklustre electoral campaign and only narrowly avoided losing her own parliamentary seat in Normandy – considered safe – to a 22-year old Leftist student. But an Elysee aide said Mr Macron chose to back her because the government needs to “stay on task and act”.

After a top-down first five-year term, in which he ruled supreme and parliament rubber-stamped his decisions, Mr Macron now finds himself forced into horse-trading with a fragmented lower house.

Despite this, the weakened centrist sought to make it clear he still called the shots by holding talks with opposition leaders, including Ms Le Pen, whose National Rally did better than expected in Sunday’s vote, taking 89 seats.

The aim is to “build solutions to serve the French”, said a presidential aide.

After securing a second presidential term with a comfortable victory against Ms Le Pen in April, Mr Macron’s decision to keep out of the ensuing legislative campaign until the last moment proved disastrous, turning electoral “gold into lead”, according to political analyst Jerome Jaffre. (©Telegraph media Group Ltd 2022)

