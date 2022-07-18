French president Emmanuel Macron in U-turn over general who sent Jews to their deaths in World War II

French president Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Pithviers, France, as part of a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv round-up. Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via Reuters

Emmanuel Macron denounced General Philippe Petain for his collaboration with France’s Nazi German occupiers after once praising him as a “great leader”.

In a speech commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Vel d’Hiv round-up, when France deported more than 13,000 Jews, the French president also denounced continued efforts by some – particularly on the far right – to downplay Petain’s role in the forced exodus.

“Not Petain, nor Laval, nor Bousquet, nor Darquier de Pelleport, none of these wanted to save Jews,” he said, referring to members of the Vichy government. “This is a falsification of history.”

Mr Macron faced criticism following a 2018 Armistice Day speech in which he referred to Mr Petain as a “great soldier during World War I” even though he made “fatal choices during the Second World War”. In a tweet posted on Saturday, Mathilde Panot, a far-Left MP, sparked controversy by referring to Mr Macron’s earlier remarks.

“Don’t forget these crimes, today more than ever, with a president of the Republic who honours Petain alongside 89 (far-right) deputies!” she wrote.

Mr Macron also warned that Europe was “not done with anti-Semitism” and accused a growing number of people in France of “falsifying history” by underplaying the country’s collaboration with the Nazis.

He added that France had “deliberately betrayed all of its duties,” when it voluntarily handed thousands of French Jews over to the Nazis.

In July 1942, French police gathered more than 13,000 people, including 4,000 children. More than half were held in the Vel d’Hiv, a sports stadium in southern Paris, before being sent to the death camps. “French families whispered words in Yiddish to each other to reassure themselves that France would never do this. Yet the French state did this,” Mr Macron said.(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

