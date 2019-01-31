French policemen who raped tourist jailed

Two French policemen have been convicted of gang rape and sentenced to seven years in prison after a Canadian tourist reported being assaulted at the Paris police headquarters.

The case centred on an assault at 36 Quai des Orfevres, a famous address depicted in many crime movies and novels.

Emily Spanton said she met a group of officers in an Irish pub in April 2014 and they invited her for a night tour of police headquarters.

There, she claimed she was forced to drink whisky, perform sex acts and was raped several times.

Antoine Quirin was sentenced to 7 years in prison for raping Emily Spanton in Paris (Photo by Eric FEFERBERG / AFP)ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Ms Spanton first said that she had been raped by four officers, before revising her testimony to three. Only two policemen have been brought to court.

The officers, both members of the BRI force that specialises in serious criminal cases such as armed robbery, denied any wrongdoing and claim the alleged victim consented to sexual interactions during an alcohol-fuelled evening.

Judges initially threw out the case, but the Paris prosecutor and Ms Spanton won their appeal to have it brought before a jury.

If you have been affected by any of the issue raised in this article you can contact the Rape Crisis Centre on their 24 Hour Helpline on 1800 778888 or visit www.rapecrisishelp.ie

Press Association