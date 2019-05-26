French police hunt bomber after blast injures 13

French police were yesterday hunting a suspect believed to have deposited a paper bag containing an explosive device that went off, wounding 13 people in a pedestrian street in Lyon the previous day.

France's counter-terrorism prosecutor, Remy Heitz, said an investigation had been opened for "attempted murderer in relation with a terrorist undertaking" and "criminal terrorist association". He said no group had yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in hospital yesterday.

French president Emmanuel Macron called the explosion an "attack" during a live interview last Friday about the European Parliament elections that run through today.

Heitz described video surveillance that showed the suspect heading toward Lyon city centre on a bike last Friday afternoon.

The man was seen arriving on foot, pushing his bike, in Rue Victor-Hugo. He was then seen leaving a paper bag on a concrete block in the middle of the street near a bakery, Heitz said.

The suspect immediately returned to his bike and left by the same route. One minute later, the explosion shattered the glass of a cooler in the bakery, Heitz said.

Investigators at the scene have found screws, metal balls, a triggering device capable of being used remotely and plastic pieces that may have come from the explosive device.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses yesterday with a photo of the suspect, described as "dangerous", caught on video surveillance.

The man was wearing a cap and sunglasses partially hiding his face.

Sunday Independent