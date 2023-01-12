| 10.7°C Dublin

French police ‘helped prevent fatalities’ after shooting attacker who stabbed six in Paris railway station

French police after a man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris yesterday. Photo: Benoit Tessier / Reuters Expand

Kim Ripoll

An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris’s busy Gare du Nord railway station before being shot and wounded by police.

France’s interior minister praised the swift intervention of police yesterday for helping prevent fatalities.

