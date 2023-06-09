French playground stabbings: Everything we know about suspected attacker after toddlers left in critical condition

A woman pays respect in front of messages and floral tributes at the children's playground the day after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack at the Le Paquier park near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps. Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Oliver Pritchard-Jones UK Independent

A picturesque French town has been left reeling after four children were stabbed in a playground horror attack, leaving two of them in a critical condition.