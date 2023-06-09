French playground attack: Catholic pilgrim hailed as hero for confronting Annecy knifeman with backpack

A man weeps in front of messages and floral tributes at the children's playground the day after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack at the Le Paquier park near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps. Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Henry SamuelTelegraph.co.uk

A 24-year-old Catholic pilgrim on a tour of France’s cathedrals has been hailed as a national hero after using his rucksack to take on a Syrian knifeman.