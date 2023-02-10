French paedophile surgeon accused of raping 300 child patients after health officials had ‘turned blind eye’

France’s health ministry turned a blind eye to a convicted paedophile surgeon charged with raping about 300 children in France’s biggest-ever child sexual abuse case, according to reports.

Joel Le Scouarnec (72) was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2020 for rape and sexual abuse in a trial involving four underage victims.

He now faces another trial on charges claiming he abused 293 victims in a dozen hospitals between 1986 and 2014. Another 80 cases have passed the statutes of limitations.

Prosecutors found diaries belonging to the surgeon in which he detailed sex scenes with children, and proclaimed: “I’m a great pervert and am very happy about it.”

In court, he showed scant remorse, saying: “I do not ask for forgiveness or compassion... only the right to become a better man again.”

The doctor sexually took advantage of children as soon as they were alone in the hospital room, investigators concluded. He targeted patients so young they might not remember or understand what was happening, they added.

He also abused older children in the operating room, when they were asleep or under anesthaesia, according to the diaries.

While he has admitted to abusing children, during the second trial he contended that some of the diary entries contained elements of fantasy.

Questions arose during the trial about why nothing had came out before and whether some may have been aware of the alleged abuses.

The surgeon had already been sentenced in 2005 to a four-month suspended prison sentence for possession of child pornographic images.

Yesterday, France Info revealed the French health ministry was made aware of his conviction in 2006 – which came about following a tip-off from the FBI – but failed to act. Then in 2015, the health ministry gave the green light to the surgeon to continue his practice beyond the legal retirement limit, said France Info.

“Joel Le Scouarnec was thus able to continue his career for another 12 years after his conviction. Twelve years in which judges suspect him of abusing 45 fresh victims,” it said.

Xavier Bertrand, France’s health minister at the time, told the radio station he had no knowledge of any alert regarding the surgeon. ​

A date has not yet been set for a further trial.