French nudists take on burkini bathers in pool

Hundreds of French nudists are threatening to "bare all" against burkini-clad bathers in a showdown at public baths in Grenoble as an ongoing row over the body-covering garment has resurfaced in the heatwave.

A group of Muslim women called Citizens' Alliance of Grenoble has twice turned up to pools in the city at the foot of the French Alps wearing the burkini, in protest at pool rules that insist on a one-piece bathing suit.

They said they did so "to defend freedom of religion", but offenders were fined €35 each. Undaunted, they have called on Facebook for a third "operation burkini" this Sunday, claiming they are the "Muslim Rosa Parks" of France, a nod to the US civil rights icon.

In response, Grenoble residents have launched a rival Facebook group called Everyone Naked, calling on all members to turn up to the pool "baring all" to take on the "burkini brigade".

Some 231 people say they will come naked and a further 1,300 have expressed an interest.

Irish Independent