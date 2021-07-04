French news media shake-up sparks journalists’ outrage

A Breton billionaire’s attempt to upend the French news media by merging one of the country’s top radio stations with a TV channel likened to Fox News has sparked a journalist revolt and jitters it could alter the outcome of next year’s presidential election.

Vincent Bollore, who Forbes says has a fortune of €5.7 bn, began his shake-up of the Gallic media landscape in 2019 when he hired Eric Zemmour, an essayist with convictions for hate speech, as star pundit on his rolling news channel CNews, switching format to cater for conservative opinion and verbal clashes.

In May, CNews, a free channel, pulled ahead of BFM TV, the most-watched of four 24-hour news broadcasters, for the first time. Le Monde has likened its rise to the way Fox News overtook CNN in the United States after the September 2001 attacks.

Last week, Mr Bollore, who owns Canal Plus and the publicity giant Havas, added another media scalp by taking control of radio station Europe 1, long a bastion of current affairs and reportage but which has been in crisis for years amid falling audience ratings. The changes threaten to fracture a media landscape in France that critics say for years has been far too narrow and largely dominated by the left. Journalists at the station staged a five-day strike last month over its editorial creep to the right, the suspension of a colleague, and the prospect of it merging with CNews.

On Wednesday, they held a protest to coincide with Mr Bollore winning a crucial board battle to wrest Europe 1 from current owner Arnaud Lagardere, whose Hachette group also owns Paris Match.

Afterwards, Patrick Cohen, a star news presenter at Europe 1 and former anchorman of the equivalent of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, said journalists were “seeking escape routes” from the station via a “clause of conscience” over the editorial shift.

“But the stakes go well beyond Europe 1,” he told The Sunday Telegraph.

“The problem is not political orientation. Naturally, media in France and elsewhere have a political colouration. What’s at stake is the conception of news itself,” he said.

“We’ve seen changes afoot in the US and in England with stations that tend to replace news and facts with something that is predominately opinion, commentary and ideology. That substitution is what worries us collectively as journalists.

“The main reproach, just like with Fox News, is about bending the truth to fit an alternative reality, or an ideology, discourse or political agenda.”

But the channel vehemently disputes this.

“CNews is absolutely nothing like (Fox News). We aren’t a campaigning channel,” Serge Nedjar, its director general, told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper in January.

Its success came from tackling issues that others ignore, he said.

“From the start and without changing, we were the only ones to cover some of the sensitive, even explosive, social issues like security, immigration, the environment and urban violence, questions that our rivals baulked at covering,” he said.

Traditionalist right-wing politicians and pundits argue it is about time France gave them a voice.

But with just eight months to go before French presidential elections, the controversy has not gone unnoticed in political circles.

President Emmanuel Macron is said to be monitoring events closely ahead of his expected re-election bid. After initially shunning CNews, he now dispatches ministers to its talk shows.

His closest rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is at record highs in the polls, is also keeping a close eye. Indeed, she now fears it has spawned a potential rival in Mr Zemmour as leader for the “patriotic” right. Just two days after her National Rally fared poorly in regional elections last weekend, thousands of posters appeared in cities with the words “Zemmour President”.

While Ms Le Pen has detoxified her anti-immigrant, anti-EU stance, the fear is that many far-right voters are abandoning her and now prefer, as her father used to say, “the original to the copy”.

