French kick up stink over latest global cheese rankings

French gastronomes are in meltdown after not one of the country’s famed fromages made it into the top 10 of the world’s best-rated cheese list by a global food website.

Italy came top of the TasteAtlas list, with Parmesan in top position, followed by Burrata and Grana Padano. Indeed, only two of the top 10 were non-Italian – Bundz, a Polish cheese made from sheep’s milk, and Serra da Estrela, a semi-soft sheep’s milk cheese from Portugal. The highest-placed French cheese was reblochon, in 13th position, with comte, in 14th place. Camembert was in 91st place.

Britain fared worse, without a single UK cheese featuring in the rankings (Irish Dubliner cheese was ranked 36th). BFMTV, a French news channel, said the results were a “crushing blow for French gastronomy”.

Some French cheesemongers turned up their noses at the rankings, with one suspecting it was rigged. “The judges must have been Italian,” he said. Others conceded that the Italians were better at promoting their cheese abroad.

“Parmesan remains one of the most emblematic cheeses and can be found on all tables in France whereas I’m not sure you’d find French cheese on Italian tables,” said Yves Jourquin, a cheesemaker.

Clement Brossault from the fromagerie Goncourt in Paris, argued that the French ate so much cheese that export was less important.

This is not the first time the Bulgaria-based TasteAtlas has ruffled French feathers. Last year, another of its rankings provoked controversy for placing France behind America in terms of best world cuisine. Italy came top in that ranking.

After receiving complaints the site defended its methodology of local dishes from a “database of 15,000+ dishes and ingredients”.

“Throughout the year, people rate those foods (not cuisines),” it added. “At the end of the year, we take the average of the best-rated dishes in each kitchen (so that France is not brought down by frogs, for example). And that’s it.”

Grated 1-10 Top varieties according to TasteAtlas

1. Parmigiano Reggiano (Italy)

2. Burrata (Italy)

3. Grana Padano (Italy)

4. Stracchino di crescenza (Italy)

5. Mozzarella di bufala campana (Italy)

6. Pecorino Sardo (Italy)

7. Serra da Estrela (Portugal)

8. Pecorino Toscano (Italy)

9. Bundz (Poland)

10. Gorgonzola piccante (Italy)