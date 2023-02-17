| 12.5°C Dublin

French kick up stink over latest global cheese rankings

No French cheeses made it into a top 10 list

Henry Samuel

French gastronomes are in meltdown after not one of the country’s famed fromages made it into the top 10 of the world’s best-rated cheese list by a global food website.

Italy came top of the TasteAtlas list, with Parmesan in top position, followed by Burrata and Grana Padano. Indeed, only two of the top 10 were non-Italian – Bundz, a Polish cheese made from sheep’s milk, and Serra da Estrela, a semi-soft sheep’s milk cheese from Portugal. The highest-placed French cheese was reblochon, in 13th position, with comte, in 14th place. Camembert was in 91st place.

