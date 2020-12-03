French hunter jailed for killing British cyclist he mistook for boar

The accused must apply to the High Court for bail on a murder charge.

A French hunter who accidentally shot and killed a British mountain biker in the Alps has been jailed.

Marc Sutton, 34, originally from Wales, was fatally shot with a rifle while cycling down a popular route near his home in October 2018. He had been wearing bright clothing and was hit in an open area with clear visibility.

Lucas Clerc, 24, swore he had a wild boar in his sights when he opened fire just 150 metres (about 500ft) from a residential area. “The boar was Mr Sutton,” the prosecution said.

Clerc reportedly broke down in tears when the court in Thonon-les-Bains found him guilty of “manslaughter for deliberately breaching security and caution obligations”.

It sentenced him to a total of four years in prison, three of them suspended, along with a 10-year hunting ban and five-year ban on owning a gun.

Three other hunters and the wife of one of the accused were also handed suspended sentences of between six and 18 months for concealing evidence.

The court heard that the mostly inexperienced party had flouted basic safety rules, notably on angling shots towards the ground - the fatal bullet was fired at chest height. One member had drunk a bottle of wine, two beers and smoked cannabis before the hunt.

Those convicted had altered hunting logs to lend weight to false claims that they had not been in the area at the time, and later put up signs warning of a hunt to make it look as if they had taken precautions.

When asked about the litany of failings, one of the group told the court: “It’s always been like that.”

In court, Frederic Noetinger-Berlioz, a lawyer for the victim’s family, described the hunters as “pathetic and pitiful”, arguing that they had “acted like wild beasts - and that’s being unkind to wild animals”.

Well integrated into the local community, Mr Sutton had lived with his girlfriend Jo Watts in La Cote-d’Arbroz, near Les Gets in the Haute-Savoie region for four years.

Speaking after the verdict, Ms Watts said: “I’m happy that the hunters have been judged and hope that they have Marc’s death on their conscience and that they think of him every day.”

Every year in France dozens of people are accidentally killed or injured by hunters. Last year, there were 141 casualties and 11 fatalities, according to France hunting and wildlife office, ONCFS.

Steve Downs, a friend of Mr Sutton and founder of the hunting victims’ group, Union des Victimes de la Chasse, said: “This case has shone a spotlight on the toxic side of hunting culture and the fact that they put lives in danger every season.”

