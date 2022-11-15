French have lost the will to work, report finds

Known for their marathon holidays, long lunches and 35-hour working week, the French have basked in the image of enjoying life’s pleasures while somehow getting the job done.

But the pandemic has taken the French view of a proper work-life balance to new extremes, with a study claiming France is now mired in a “laziness epidemic” after swathes of the country said they had lost the will to work hard, or even socialise.

Many people are happy to work fewer hours even if that means earning less, according to findings by Ifop and the Jean-Jaures foundation.

In 1990, around 60pc of French people said work was “very important” in their life, compared with 31pc for leisure. Today, those who view work as a high priority has plummeted to 24pc while 41pc view leisure as very important.

Since the pandemic subsided, 37pc of French say they are less motivated to work.

The figures vary widely according to political persuasion, with supporters of Jean-Luc Melenchon, the Leftist leader, being more than twice as likely to say they have lost their will to work than supporters of Emmanuel Macron – 61pc to 28pc respectively.

Overall, two-thirds are happy to work less to earn less. In 2008, two-thirds of French said they were happy to “work more to earn more”.

Many workers questioned the meaning of their professional lives when 11 million people in France were furloughed during the pandemic.

The study, titled “Exhaustion and laziness epidemic when a part of the French want to slow down”, found that home working worsened the problem. This unwillingness to work at all costs has led to a huge shortage of labour in sectors such as hospitality, haulage, teaching and nursing.

