A Playboy front cover featuring one of Emmanuel Macron’s main ministers has become the latest issue to rock the French president’s government.

With Paris burning, approval ratings plummeting and a parliament in revolt over pension reforms, Mr Macron is now contending with the fallout of a 12-page interview with Marlene Schiappa in the magazine known for filling its pages with pictures of naked women.

The decision to pose for Playboy has drawn criticism from within the former erotica novelist’s own party, including Elisabeth Borne, the prime minister and Ms Schiappa’s boss.

Ms Schiappa (40), the outspoken secretary of state for social economy and associations and a self-professed “sapio-sexual” – a person who has an attraction to highly intelligent people – was seen as “the most Playboy compatible” of government ministers, Jean-Christophe Florentin, the Playboy France editor, said.

An activist-turned-politician, Ms Schiappa reportedly agreed to give the interview in order to expound on everything from feminism, violence against women and women’s rights, to politics, global warming and literature.

While Ms Schiappa appears fully clothed on the cover and in the 12-page spread, she poses seductively, wrapped around the French flag, reports Le Parisien, which broke the story.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Leaked photos show the minister wearing a one-shoulder dress in one image, and a voluminous bow-tied dress in another, under the headline “A liberated minister”.

Ms Schiappa’s critics described her appearance as a contrived distraction and an embarrassment for her party.

According to French media, Ms Borne even scolded Ms Schiappa in a phone call on Saturday, telling her “it was inappropriate” given the context of pension reform protests that have rocked the country over the past three months. Ms Schiappa did not clear the interview with Ms Borne in advance.

“I thought it was April Fool’s Day in advance,” Ms Schiappa’s Renaissance party colleague Ludovic Mendes said.

“I can understand the feminist fight, but I don’t see why we would do it in Playboy. There are other ways to do it."

Ms Schiappa defended her Playboy cover, calling her critics hypocrites. “Defending the right of women to dispose of their bodies is everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free,” she tweeted. “With all due respect to the backsliders and the hypocrites.”