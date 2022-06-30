French court convicts 20 men for involvement in 2015 Paris terror attacks

French Gendarmes stand in front of the temporary courtroom as people enter for the verdict in the trial of the Paris' November 2015 attacks at the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite in Paris, France, June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A special French court found 20 men guilty of involvement in the attacks on the Bataclan theatre, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium in 2015 that killed 130 people .

The chief suspect and only survivor of the 10-member team of Islamic State extremists, Salah Abdeslam, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges.

He faces up to life in prison without parole, the toughest sentence in France.

Presiding judge Jean-Louis Peries read the verdicts in a courthouse surrounded by unprecedented security, wrapping up a nine-month trial.

Of the defendants besides Abdeslam, 18 were handed various terrorism-related convictions, and one was convicted on a lesser fraud charge.

Over the course of the trial, Abdeslam proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologised to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his “mistakes”.

For victims’ families and survivors of the attacks, the trial has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure.

For months, the packed main chamber and 12 overflow rooms in the Justice Palace heard the harrowing accounts by the victims, along with evidence from Abdeslam.

The other defendants were largely accused of helping in the attacks with logistics or transportation. At least one was accused of having a direct role in the deadly March 2016 attacks in Brussels, which also was claimed by the Islamic State group.

For survivors and those mourning loved ones, the trial was an opportunity to recount deeply personal accounts of the horrors inflicted that night and to listen to details of countless acts of bravery, humanity and compassion among strangers.

Some hoped for justice, but most just wanted to tell the accused directly that they have been left irreparably scarred, but not broken.

“The assassins, these terrorists, thought they were firing into the crowd, into a mass of people,” said Dominique Kielemoes at the start of the trial in September 2021.

Her son bled to death in one of the cafes. Hearing the testimony of victims was “crucial to both their own healing and that of the nation,” Ms Kielemoes said.

“It wasn’t a mass – these were individuals who had a life, who loved, had hopes and expectations,” she said.

Fourteen of the defendants have been in court, including Abdeslam.

All but one of the six absent men are presumed to have been killed in Syria or Iraq; the other is in prison in Turkey.

Most of the suspects were accused of helping create false identities, transporting the attackers back to Europe from Syria or providing them with money, phones, explosives or weapons.

Abdeslam, a 32-year-old Belgian with Moroccan roots, was the only defendant tried on several counts of murder and kidnapping as a member of a terrorist organisation.

The sentence sought for Abdeslam of life in prison without parole has only been pronounced four times in France – for crimes related to rape and murder of minors.

Prosecutors are seeking life sentences for nine other defendants.

The remaining suspects were tried on lesser terrorism charges and face sentences ranging from five to 30 years.

