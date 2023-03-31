| 9.5°C Dublin

French author Michel Houellebecq loses fight to ban porn film he signed up to star in

Michel Houellebecq. Photo: Reuters

French author Michel Houellebecq has lost his legal fight to ban a film of him having sex with a young woman, which he signed up to star in.

The 67-year-old writer told a Dutch judge he was intoxicated, tired and depressed when he agreed to be filmed having sex.

