| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

French and German leaders in talks to shore up alliance

Germany’s entire cabinet is in Paris on Sunday for joint meetings with their French counterparts

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Sorbonne University during a ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty in Paris, France. Photo: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS Expand

Close

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Sorbonne University during a ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty in Paris, France. Photo: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Sorbonne University during a ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty in Paris, France. Photo: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Sorbonne University during a ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty in Paris, France. Photo: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS

Sylvie Corbet and Frank Jordans

France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia’s war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges.

Germany’s entire cabinet is in Paris on Sunday for joint meetings, and 300 politicians from both countries are coming together at the Sorbonne University to mark 60 years since a landmark treaty sealed a bond between the long-time enemies that underpins today’s European Union.

Most Watched

Privacy