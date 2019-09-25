Franco's corpse to be moved from mausoleum to family plot

Spain will move the remains of dictator Francisco Franco from a giant mausoleum to a municipal cemetery, after the Supreme Court yesterday rejected his family's appeal against the plan.

The Socialist government argues Franco's burial at the Valley of the Fallen, laid out beneath an enormous cross, glorifies Franco's fascist regime and the cemetery should be a memorial to victims of Francoism and the 1936-39 civil war.

In a unanimous ruling, six judges said there was no reason to prevent the exhumation, authorised by the Madrid parliament last year despite strong objections from Franco backers.

The judges also agreed with the plan drawn up by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's administration to re-inter the body along with his wife in a family tomb near the capital. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

