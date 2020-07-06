Franco family in battle with Spanish state over dictator's castle

The Spanish state clashed in court yesterday with the heirs of Francisco Franco over who should control a mock-castle used by the fascist dictator as a summer home.

Officials donated the manor house in Sada, near A Coruna, Galicia, as a retreat for Franco in 1938, when he was the leader of the Nationalists in the civil war.

Spain's left-wing coalition government demanded its return last year, contending that the formal transfer of the site in 1941 was illegitimate. Franco's family still enjoy use of the house.

On the first day of hearings expected to last a week, the court in A Coruna heard how the house, which was built between 1893 and 1907, was enlarged after taking in local smallholders' land.

"My grandmother was kicked out of her home," said 70-year-old Juan Perez Babio. "She was pressured and had to leave her house, and that marked her for the rest of her life."

During his two-year tenure, Pedro Sanchez, the socialist prime minister, has challenged lingering reverence for Franco, who ruled from 1939 to 1975, most notably by exhuming his body from a mausoleum for the war dead.

The house has long stoked controversy, with campaigners arguing that the 16-acre property should have reverted to public ownership after the dictator's death in 1975.

According to the Franco regime's official account, the donation of the home was a mark of loyalty by the people of A Coruna to the general, who was born in nearby Ferrol. But historians claim that the leaders of A Coruna's council and business community obliged locals to hand over a portion of their income to buy the house. "There was nothing voluntary about the donations," said Carlos Babio, co-author of a history of the house.

Key to the legal case is whether any transfer of ownership took place. Spain's heritage council contends that the bill of sale for Franco taking ownership in 1941 was a "fraud". No money changed hands and upkeep was still paid for by the state. In 2018, Franco's heirs tried to sell the house for €8m after local officials placed a protection order on it.

The family have also clashed with the state over how to manage visitors, drawing criticism for allowing the Franco Foundation to run tours extolling the virtues of the dictator.

An estimated 100,000 people died during a campaign of repression by Franco's regime during and after the Spanish Civil War.

Irish Independent