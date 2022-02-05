Francis urges nuns to ‘fight back’ against sexism in Catholic Church

POPE Francis is urging nuns to push back against sexism in the Catholic Church.

In a video posted to his official Twitter account, the pontiff asked people to pray for religious sisters and consecrated women and highlighted their service.

“What would the Church be without religious sisters and consecrated laywomen?” he said. “The Church cannot be understood without them.”

Speaking in Spanish, he prompted nuns to work to better the life of the poor and marginalised and to fight back against sexism, especially within the Church.

“I invite them to fight when, in some cases, they are treated unfairly, even within the Church; when they serve so much that they are reduced to servitude – at times, by the men of the Church.”

This is not the first time Francis has urged nuns to push back against sexism. In 2019, during a meeting at the Vatican, he called the abuse of nuns a “serious problem”.

Sister Jane Herb, presi- dent of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, said:

“While we are grateful that Pope Francis recognises this serious problem, we believe that eradicating sexism and all forms of injustice must become a high priority which leads to action.

“Church structures that permit injustice must be eliminated.” (© Washington Post)

