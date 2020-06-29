France's former prime minister Fillon gets five years for scam involving wife

France’s former PM Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope outside Paris court

A French court yesterday sentenced former prime minister Francois Fillon to five years in jail, three of them suspended, for embezzling public funds in a scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president.

The court also found Fillon's wife, Penelope, guilty for her role in the scam that saw her receive about €1m for minimal work as her husband's parliamentary assistant. She received a suspended three-year sentence.

In a scathing ruling, the chief judge Nathalie Gavarino said Fillon (66) had eroded public trust in the political class as a result of paying his wife a salary that was disproportionate to the work done.

The Fillons would appeal the verdict, defence lawyer Antonin Levy said. It means Fillon will avoid going to jail before the appeal is heard.

A political insider who was prime minister under Nicolas Sarkozy, Fillon had been the frontrunner in the election race when the allegations surfaced.

When the scandal broke, Fillon denied having done anything illegal, though he later admitted an error of judgment.

But the court said the couple had failed to prove what work Penelope did and had amassed wealth as a result of the scam.

The court also ordered the Fillons to pay €401,000 in damages to the National Assembly, and told Penelope Fillon and Joulaud to pay a further €679,000.

Irish Independent