France’s first lady Brigitte Macron to sue over claims that she is transexual

Brigitte Macron, France’s first lady, is taking legal action over a conspiracy theory that claims she was born male.

The rumour, which has gained traction on social media, can be traced back to an article in a small far-right journal, published in September, that falsely claims the 68-year-old is a transgender woman named Jean-Michel Trogneux. Trogneux is Ms Macron’s maiden name.

Jean Ennochi, Ms Macron’s lawyer, said there will be “legal action” for libel against the instigators of the claims.

“She has decided to initiate proceedings, it is in progress,” Mr Ennochi said, without giving further details.

The rapid spread of the outlandish theory has led to fears France’s presidential election, which is forecast to pit Mr Macron against one of two right-wing populists, could be swayed by the fake news that accompanied the rise of Donald Trump in the US in 2016.

The story in the journal Faits et Documents, which published a “three-year investigation” into Ms Macron, initially went unnoticed as the magazine is only in print and has a small circulation.

However, on December 10, Natacha Rey, the journalist who wrote the story, gave a four-hour interview about the theory that was posted on YouTube and racked up nearly 500,000 views before it was removed.

Several fringe websites and social media accounts spread the story, including many associated with the far-right, anti-vaxxers, the yellow vest movement and the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, which claims the US is being governed by devil-worshipping child abusers.

The hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux made it into the top trends on French Twitter for several days, with users dissecting photos of the first lady’s figure and movements to prove the theory. More than 66,000 users posted messages, many of them transphobic or sexist, under the hashtag.

“This ability of the most marginal and most toxic fringe to take space in the public debate is saddening,” said Tristan Mendes France, a professor at Paris Diderot University who specialises in far-right online culture.

He said the rumours were part of a “radical conspiracy theory, be it American or French, that there is a degeneration of our elites and therefore a sexual degeneration”.

Natacha Rey has been attacking the presidential couple on her Facebook profile since 2018. She has insulted Ms Macron’s appearance, comparing her to the alien ET and denouncing the “ravages of cosmetic surgery”.

A YouGov survey published earlier this year found that French people (38pc) were significantly more likely to believe conspiracy theories than their British counterparts (19pc).