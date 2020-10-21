France to create social media offence after killing of teacher

The French government said yesterday it plans to create a new offence of endangering people by publishing personal details on social media, following the beheading of a teacher.

The announcement came as the authorities ordered the closure of a Paris mosque that posted a video criticising the teacher for discussing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a class on free speech.

Social media is believed to have played a pivotal role in inciting the murder of Samuel Paty (47).

It emerged yesterday that the killer, a Chechen refugee, exchanged WhatsApp messages with a parent leading an online campaign to get Mr Paty fired. Brahim Chnina, whose daughter attends Mr Paty's school, had posted videos identifying the teacher. He is one of 16 people under arrest over the killing.

Marlene Schiappa, a junior interior minister, met senior executives of social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat yesterday to discuss ways of combating what she called "cyber-Islamism".

Prime minister Jean Castex told parliament: "We cannot reconcile ourselves to impassively witnessing outpourings of hate on social media."

He said the government would introduce a bill to outlaw endangerment on social media and make platforms more accountable for content. It will be an amended version of an earlier bill banning hate posts passed by parliament but overturned by France's Constitutional Council in June.

Four schoolchildren who are among those being held over the killing have reportedly admitted being paid more than €300 by the killer, Abdoullakh Anzorov (18), to tell him where to find Mr Paty.

They said Anzorov, who was shot dead by police, told them he wanted Mr Paty to apologise for using the cartoons. They said they had no idea he was planning the murder.

A tribute to Mr Paty will be held at the Sorbonne University in Paris today. He will be posthumously awarded the Legion d'honneur.

