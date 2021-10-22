France set to veto UK access to research programme over fishing rights row

HMS Tamar was deployed in St Helier, Jersey, on May 6 as 80 French fishing boats protested over fishing licences. Photo: Gary Grimshaw

France will block the UK’s associate membership of a major EU research programme unless Britain grants it more post-Brexit fishing licences.

Paris has made clear it will veto the already delayed associate membership of the €100bn Horizon Europe programme.

It would enable British universities, companies and researchers to continue bidding for pan-European funding after Brexit.

President Emmanuel Macron has set a two-week deadline for the UK and Jersey to back down in the row over fishing licences and is furious that the UK approved just 15 permits for French fishing boats to operate around Jersey out of 47 applications.

The French government is expected to announce a series of retaliatory measures it could take by the end of the week, which could include go-slow customs checks at Calais and UK ships turned away from French ports.

“The British want access to European programmes, scientific exchanges, research funding... we are saying first respect the agreement,” Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said.

“We have levers. The British need us more than we need them,”

The European Commission is waiting for “transversal” political issues to be resolved before it moves on the UK’s association deal, Mariya Gabriel, the commissioner responsible for research, told the Science Business website.

Before the UK’s entry to the project can be formalised, member states must sign off on a protocol, drawn up by the commission and UK government officials, which sets out the terms of the partnership.

A commission spokesman said Brussels would “finalise the association of the UK to Horizon Europe and other EU programmes in due course”.

“Prior to adopting the protocol at the joint specialised committee, the commission will need to seek an authorisation from the [European] Council.”

He added “transitional arrangements” would allow UK organisations to apply for Horizon programmes until membership is formalised. The UK secured associate membership of the Horizon programme during the Brexit negotiations.

Elsewhere, Britain and New Zealand have this week reached agreement in principle on a free trade deal designed to reduce tariffs and improve the trade in services.

The immediate economic impact of any deal on Britain’s economy is expected to be negligible according to British analyses. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)