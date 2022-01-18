France reports close to half a million new Covid infections

France has registered 464,769 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, official data shows, the highest ever-recorded tally since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people in intensive care units slightly decreased in the same period to around 3,900.

The record number of cases come after France’s parliament this week approved a law that will exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues to protect hospitals amid record numbers of Covid-19 infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The National Assembly adopted the law by a vote of 215-58. Centrist president Emmanuel Macron had hoped to push the Bill through faster, but it was slightly delayed due to resistance from politicians both on the right and left and hundreds of proposed amendments.

More than 91% of French adults are already fully vaccinated.

Up until now, a Covid-19 pass has been required in France to go to restaurants, cinemas, museums and many sites throughout the country, but unvaccinated people have been allowed in if they show a recent negative test or proof of recent recovery.

The new law requires full vaccination for such venues, including tourist sites, many trains and all domestic flights, and applies to everyone aged 16 and over.

Macron’s government is hoping the new pass will be enough to limit the number of patients filling up strained hospitals nationwide without resorting to a new lockdown.