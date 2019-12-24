France kills seven jihadists with first armed drone strike during Malian forest attack
France's defence ministry announced yesterday it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists in central Mali at the weekend.
France joins a tiny group of countries which use armed drones, including the US.
The drone deployment came nearly a month after two French helicopters collided in Mali, killing 13 soldiers in the deadliest military loss for France in nearly four decades.
A defence ministry statement said the drone strike took place on Saturday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting neighbouring Ivory Coast, where France has a military base.
Mr Macron had announced French forces had killed 33 extremists that day.
The drone strike targeted jihadists in the Ouagadou forest, where the Macina Liberation Front group is active. French commandos "were attacked by a group of terrorists who infiltrated on motorcycles," the ministry said.
"Working in a difficult environment, in a densely wooded region, this action was made possible by the action of ground troops supported by the air component."
The French military successfully tested its weaponised Reaper drone for the first time last week, and defence minister Florence Parly called the drones "protectors for our troops and effective against the enemy".
