France's defence ministry announced yesterday it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists in central Mali at the weekend.

France's defence ministry announced yesterday it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists in central Mali at the weekend.

France kills seven jihadists with first armed drone strike during Malian forest attack

France joins a tiny group of countries which use armed drones, including the US.

The drone deployment came nearly a month after two French helicopters collided in Mali, killing 13 soldiers in the deadliest military loss for France in nearly four decades.

A defence ministry statement said the drone strike took place on Saturday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting neighbouring Ivory Coast, where France has a military base.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In