France hits out at Italy’s Giorgia Meloni in row over boatload of migrants

Migrants stand on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Strait of Sicily, in the Mediterranean Sea, on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Photo: AP/Vincenzo Circosta

France has hit out at Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new hard-Right prime minister, for claiming it had agreed to take in a boatload of migrants.

The dispute erupted after Ms Meloni thanked France for opening a port to the Ocean Viking, a charity ship with 234 people on board – despite French President Emmanuel Macron’s government not having agreed to do so.

The vessel was heading to French territorial waters yesterday after Italy stonewalled its requests for a port of safety for around three weeks.

Ms Meloni thanked France for “sharing the responsibility of the migratory emergency, which... has been on the back of Italy and a few other states”.

“The immigration emergency is a European issue and it should be addressed as such,” she said. However, France, which has not confirmed it will receive the migrants, reacted angrily to the apparent fait accompli.

“The ship is currently in Italian territorial waters; there are extremely clear European rules that were accepted by the Italians,” said government spokesman Olivier Veran. He said “the attitude of the Italian government, notably its declarations and refusal to accept the ship” was “unacceptable”.

He demanded that Italy, which he pointed out was the top beneficiary of the EU financial solidarity system, “plays its role and respects its European commitments”.

SOS Mediterranee, the French NGO that runs the Ocean Viking, should reach international waters off Corsica tomorrow after its appeals to Italy for a port of safety were met with “deafening silence”.

It added that Marseille had not been ruled out as the ship’s destination. The head of Corsica’s local parliament, Gilles Simeoni, said he was prepared to “temporarily” allow the vessel to dock, while Benoit Payan, Marseille’s left-wing mayor, said he had told the French government it was “France’s honour to welcome them”.

Italy let two rescue ships dock in Sicily at the weekend but initially only allowed the most vulnerable migrants to disembark.

It said the migrants should be taken care of by the flag state of the ships, Germany and Norway. The rest of the migrants were disembarked on Tuesday, after warnings of desperate conditions on board.

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Italy wanted “an agreement to establish, on the basis of population, how migrants with a right to asylum are relocated to various countries”.

