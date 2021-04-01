France goes into lockdown as daily cases rise to 40,000

President Macron: ‘We could have done better, we made mistakes.’

People enjoy the warm weather at Parc de Belleville in Paris, France, yesterday. However, such a sight will not be witnessed again over the coming weeks after the country was sent into lockdown last night. Photo: Rafael Yaghobzadeh/Getty Images

French president Emmanuel Macron last night announced strict new month-long measures, including closing schools for three weeks. In doing so, he abandoned his efforts to keep France out of a third coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Macron had ignored the pleas of his scientific advisers to close the country in January, but the spread of the virus forced him into an about-turn.

“We will lose control if we do not move now,” he said in a televised address.

Non-essential shops will be closed and travel more than 10km from home is forbidden unless there is a good reason. Travel between French regions is banned from April 5. People must work from home if they can and a 7pm curfew will stay in place, as Mr Macron extended measures in some regions to the whole country.

The president had hoped to pursue a “third way” of fighting coronavirus without ordering people to stay at home, and keeping the economy as open as possible.

In February it appeared that Mr Macron’s gamble had paid off, with cases flatlining under a curfew but with shops and schools open.

However, he was forced to act after daily coronavirus cases doubled to about 40,000 and hospitals in infection hotspots like Paris were swamped. He said 44pc of people in intensive care with Covid were under 65.

Last night, in a primetime television address, Mr Macron defended his decision to keep France out of lockdown. He insisted that every day the country was open was a day gained in the fightback for economic recovery.

Unlike Germany or Italy, which were in their fourth lockdowns, he said, France had enjoyed “precious days of freedom”.

“We have opted since the beginning of 2021 for a response that aimed to curb the epidemic without locking down,” Mr Macron said.

“We have won precious days of freedom, weeks of education for our children, without ever losing control of the epidemic. I think it was the right thing to do.”

France’s slow vaccination campaign and Mr Macron’s refusal to lock down earlier have put him under pressure.

“We could have done better, we have made some mistakes,” he admitted.

The president, a vocal supporter of the EU’s discredited vaccine procurement strategy, faces elections next year and the far-Right leader Marine Le Pen is rising in the polls.

Despite the setback, the avidly pro-EU Mr Macron, who falsely claimed the Oxford University jab was quasi-ineffective in the over-65s in January, is still expected to beat Ms Le Pen in elections.

France has administered about 10.7 million jabs, far fewer than the UK’s 30.9 million doses. Mr Macron said it would step up its vaccinations, and reassured people that all the jabs, including AstraZeneca, were safe and effective. He said vets would be drafted in to join the mass vaccination campaign.

“Thanks to vaccination, the end of the crisis is finally within reach,” he said.

He last imposed tougher restrictions on March 20, reluctantly closing non-essential shops and introducing travel restrictions in Paris and other regions. The rules, which allowed people to meet outside and schools to stay open, affected about a third of the population.

The French lockdown was announced as Britain introduces new rules from April 6 aimed at preventing new variants entering the UK. Lorry drivers, cabin crew and seasonal workers entering England will have to take a Covid test within 48 hours of arrival.

Mr Macron is among the toughest of EU leaders in the continuing row over vaccine supplies with Britain.

He supported Ursula von der Leyen’s calls for tough vaccine export rules aimed at the UK and vowed that Brussels would block any export of AstraZeneca until the company made up shortfalls of millions of doses to the bloc.

