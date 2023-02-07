| 7.5°C Dublin

France first to demand proof of age to access online porn using new digital certificate

People wanting to visit pornography sites will have to install an app on their phone to prove they are over 18. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Henry Samuel

France will become the first country to introduce a “digital certificate” for anyone seeking online pornography to prove they are not underage, the French government said yesterday.

People wanting to visit pornography websites will have to install a government application on their mobile phones proving they are at least 18 as part of the plan announced by Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s digital minister.

