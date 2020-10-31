France 'can expect more attacks', says minister

France was warned yesterday to brace for more "terrible attacks" at home and abroad in the wake of this week's Nice murders as police overpowered a man in Paris when he threatened officers with two knives.

The latest arrest came after police received an alert that a man armed with a knife was knocking on his neighbour's door in a south-western district of the capital. Officers used a Taser and rubber bullets to overpower him.

While his motive was unclear, the incident further frayed French nerves ahead of All Saints weekend in the wake of the attack at a church in Nice, in which three people - a man and two women - were stabbed to death.

Brahim al-Aouissaoui (21), from Tunisia, beheaded one 60-year-old woman at the Riviera city's Notre-Dame Basilica on Thursday morning, slit the throat of sexton Vincent Loques (55), and inflicted multiple stab wounds on Simone Barreto Silva (44), a Brazilian mother-of-three.

He was Tasered and then shot 14 times by police who arrived on the scene when the alarm was raised. He is being treated in hospital and is still in a critical condition.

Police yesterday detained and questioned a 47-year-old man believed to have been in contact with the assailant the night before the attack.

It came as Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister, warned that more attacks on French soil were likely as the country was engaged in a "war against Islamist ideology".

"We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside," he told RTL radio after a defence council meeting. "We need to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks."

This was the third in less than two months following the beheading of a teacher outside Paris who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class after the images were republished by satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

France is to increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 to 7,000. Some had already arrived in Nice, along with 120 police reinforcements. In shock, locals yesterday braved a nationwide Covid lockdown to pay their respects before the Basilica. Many sang The Marseillaise, France's national anthem, before observing a minute's silence.

Aurelie Jolie Amami was a friend of Mr Loques. "I was supposed to be there that morning but I overslept," she said. "Vincent was someone very kind. I knew his mother, his wife and two daughters, around the age of my girls - 18 and 19. They were friends."

Jean-Francois Gourdon, treasurer of the Basilica, said: "I saw Vincent that morning. We had coffee opposite. For once, I left early. I have a lot of anger. Vincent was always so full of compassion and joie de vivre. We're becoming a Lebanon with all these fanatics. You see how that turned out? We don't want to become Europe's Lebanon."

On Thursday night, around 200 black-clad protesters from far-Right group Generation Identitaire marched in central Nice and laid flowers before the church before shouting "This is our home" and "Islam out of France".

Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister, warned that citizens faced a security risk "wherever they are" in the wake of the attack, saying alerts had been sent to all French nationals abroad. His comments came as tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestinian territories yesterday against Mr Macron's perceived Islamophobia.

In London, British Muslims gathered outside the French embassy and shops including Louis Vuitton to denounce Mr Macron for his backing of the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, something many Muslims consider blasphemous.

President Emmanuel Macron has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect important sites such as places of worship and schools, and France's security alert is at its highest level.

The attack, on the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad, took place at a time of swelling Muslim anger across the globe at France's defence of the right to publish cartoons depicting the prophet. Protesters who deem the cartoons an insult to the Prophet Mohammad have denounced France in street rallies in several Muslim-majority countries.

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh yesterday, chanting slogans such as "Boycott French products" and carrying banners calling Mr Macron "the world's biggest terrorist" as they marched in the streets of the capital Dhaka.

France's chief anti-terrorism prosecutor said the man suspected of carrying out the Nice attack was a Tunisian born in 1999 who had arrived in Europe on September 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia that is a landing point for many migrants.

A Tunisian security source and a French police source named the suspect as Brahim Aouissaoui.

A judicial source said on Friday that a 47-year-old man had been taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of having been in contact with the perpetrator of the attack.

The Nice attack occurred just under two weeks after Samuel Paty, a schoolteacher in a Paris suburb, was beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen who was apparently incensed by the teacher showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad in class.

It was also the second militant attack in Nice in recent years. In July 2016, a militant drove a truck through a seafront crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86 people.

People gathered in front of the Notre-Dame church yesterday to lay flowers and light candles. Frederic Lefevre attached heart-shaped balloons to the church gate.

"I'm from Nice and this is a tragedy once again," said Mr Lefevre. "We're a free country. Let's love freedom - that's a message to the world. Life should be spiritual. No god should kill," he said.

Speaking outside the church on Thursday, Mr Macron said France had been attacked "over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief...And I say it with great clarity again today: We will not give any ground."

At the protest in Dhaka, however, demonstrators accused Mr Macron of promoting Islamophobia. "He doesn't know the power of Islam. The Muslim world will not let this go in vain. We'll rise and stand in solidarity against him," said one, Akramul Haq.

French prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the suspected attacker had entered Nice by train early on Thursday and made his way to the church, where he stabbed and killed the 55-year-old sexton and beheaded a 60-year-old woman. He also stabbed a 44-year-old woman, who fled to a nearby café where she raised the alarm before dying.

In the Tunisian city of Sfax, the suspect's family, who spoke to him just hours before the attack, said they were shocked at the idea he had committed such a violent crime.

"My brother is a friendly person and never showed extremism," his brother Yassin said. "He respected all other people and accepted their differences even since he was a child."

Irish Independent